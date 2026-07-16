Data Systems Analysts has secured a task order under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule IT Category contract

The task order calls on DSA to support the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Emergency Response Data Systems platform

The ERDS platform is designed to help the NRC track nuclear incidents that could impact U.S. infrastructure

Data Systems Analysts announced that it has won a competitively awarded task order to provide operations and maintenance support for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Emergency Response Data Systems platform.

The task order was issued under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule IT Category contract.

“Since 2006, DSA has maintained and modernized the ERDS applications and has extensive understanding of the NRC incident response requirements to meet and exceed the NRC’s mission,” said John Foley, DSA’s chairman and CEO. “As the operational and cybersecurity demands on critical infrastructure systems continue to evolve, DSA remains focused on delivering secure, resilient, and mission-ready technology solutions that support the NRC’s emergency response mission and help protect public health and safety,” he added.

What Are the Details of the Contract?

The contract award covers a one-year base period of performance from March 1, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2027, with four additional one-year option periods. Under the new task order, DSA will secure and manage the hardware and software components of the ERDS virtual infrastructure. In addition, the company’s operations and maintenance responsibilities include continuous network operations monitoring, communication support and visual tool creation for the system’s internal and external users.

What Is NRC’s Emergency Response Data Systems?

The ERDS platform supports the NRC’s capacity to track, evaluate and address nuclear incidents that could threaten critical infrastructure across the U.S. Beyond emergency response, the system also comes into play during routine drills and training scenarios conducted with the NRC and licensee organizations.

By capturing data sent directly from nuclear power facilities, ERDS gives the NRC the information it needs to gauge whether licensees are responding appropriately, offer direction on limiting the fallout from potential accidents, and contribute to the agency’s broader mission of protecting the public’s health and safety.