USMC to Evaluate Ditto Software for Project Dynamis Advanced Networking

The Ditto software will serve as a data connection within the SBU-E framework

Project Dynamis is the Marine Corps’ contribution to the Pentagon’s CJADC2 effort

Learn more about advanced networking technologies at the 2026 Navy Summit!

The U.S. Marine Corps’ Project Dynamis team will evaluate the Ditto software platform as an enabler of its Assured Command and Control pillar, the company announced on July 13.

The Ditto software will serve as a data connection within Project Dynamis’ Sensitive But Unclassified-Encrypted, or SBU-E, framework, connecting platforms, networks and sensors across the joint force. Ditto’s platform, which operates over Bluetooth, peer-to-peer WiFi, mobile ad-hoc network radios and other IP transports, allows devices to create mesh networks and synchronize mission-essential data without dependence on infrastructure similar to central servers.

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Amina Al Sherif , Google Public Sector head of AI

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“One of the greatest strengths of Project Dynamis is in its methodology,” said Col. Arlon Smith, Project Dynamis director. “For the last several months, we’ve been in a continuous cycle of designing, testing and refining warfighting solutions—marines and industry engineers side-by-side—so we can find best-of-breed solutions and get them into the hands of our marines.”

What Is Project Dynamis?

Project Dynamis is the USMC’s effort to modernize its contributions to the Department of War’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2, program, developed jointly with the Navy’s Project Overmatch. Project Dynamis is designed to enable marines to operate as the forward element of the joint force by sensing, making sense and communicating weapons-quality data at an accelerated pace.

With a focus on delivering AI-enabled decision advantage at scale and speed, Project Dynamis has three pillars:

Assured C2 . Fielding “fight tonight” capabilities and modernizing the USMC C4 portfolio

Battlespace Awareness . Accelerating AI-enabled C2 for improved battlespace awareness and targeting

C-C5ISRT . Developing and delivering software-defined technologies that counter enemy C2 at the tactical edge

What Are Project Dynamis’ Lines of Efforts?

Additionally, Project Dynamis has multiple lines of efforts, including as baseline mission engineering and accelerating four different capabilities:

Fielding minimum-viable products and C2 edge nodes AI-enabled battle management command and control, or BMC2 Joint fires network fielding Advanced killwebs Fielding of robotic and autonomous C2 capabilities



The USMC is taking a unique approach to Project Dynamis. Instead of developing its own service-unique capabilities, the corps is acting as an integrator for the joint force due to financial and manpower limitations, Breaking Defense reported in 2024.