Procentrix has booked a NASA SEWP VI prime contract to expand access to its IT modernization services

The company received a Category B award covering cloud, managed and shared services

The 10-year contract vehicle streamlines federal procurement of Procentrix’s IT offerings

Procentrix has secured a prime contract under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, or SEWP, VI governmentwide acquisition vehicle, expanding federal agencies’ access to the company’s information technology modernization capabilities.

What Is the Scope of the SEWP VI Contract?

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday it received an award in Category B, Enterprise-Wide Strategic Solutions, which covers cloud, managed and shared services. The contract has a 10-year ordering period and is intended to provide agencies with streamlined access to IT products and services , including hardware, software, cybersecurity tools, and engineering and consulting services.

Tom Councell , chief growth officer, said SEWP VI expands the company’s growing contract portfolio and enables it to deliver secure, scalable AI-enabled cloud, application and data-centric solutions to more government customers.

What Capabilities Does Procentrix Bring?

Procentrix provides artificial intelligence-enabled cloud, application, and data-centric technologies designed to support national security, law enforcement and federal civilian agencies’ efforts to enhance operational efficiency and mission delivery.

Ryan Barker, chief operating officer at Procentrix, said the award broadens agencies’ access to the company’s mission-focused capabilities and simplifies the acquisition of technologies needed to modernize operations.

The award follows NASA’s selection of an initial pool of more than 2,100 SEWP VI contractors in June. The governmentwide acquisition vehicle is intended to streamline agencies’ procurement of commercial IT products and services through three contract categories.