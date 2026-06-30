Oracle has expanded its Defense Ecosystem program with 10 new defense technology companies

The initiative helps speed the transition of emerging technologies from prototype to operational use

The third cohort brings expertise in AI, cyber, autonomous systems, secure communications and mission support

Oracle has added 10 defense technology companies to the third cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem , expanding the program’s focus on artificial intelligence, cyber, secure communications, autonomous systems and mission support technologies for U.S. and allied nations, the company announced Thursday.

What Is the Oracle Defense Ecosystem?

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem connects emerging defense technology companies with Oracle’s distributed cloud and AI infrastructure to help national security organizations move technologies from prototype to mission use more quickly and securely.

Rand Waldron , senior vice president at Oracle, said the initiative enables defense and dual-use companies to accelerate development on Oracle’s platform, deploy applications on sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, and deliver capabilities to customers supporting mission-critical operations.

Which Companies Joined the Third Cohort?

The new Oracle Defense Ecosystem cohort includes:

Chariot Defense

HPO Technologies

Legion Intelligence

Marlin Intelligence

Quori

Resaro

Revobeam

Tactiql

Two Delta

Unplugged

The companies provide capabilities ranging from tactical power systems and modular military health and readiness platforms to AI-powered workflow automation, biomimetic underwater robotics and AI testing, evaluation, validation and verification technology. They also support counter-uncrewed aircraft systems, sensor-to-shooter interoperability, secure mobile communications and mission-focused AI models.

How Is Oracle Expanding Member Support?

Oracle said ecosystem members will receive expanded support through the Defence Holdings accelerator initiative and programs with Shield Reply and Red Reply. The benefits include assistance with deployment across Oracle’s public, sovereign, government, hybrid and edge cloud environments, as well as cloud readiness assessments, proof-of-concept environments, migration services, DevSecOps enablement and mission-focused implementation support.

The latest additions build on Oracle’s Defense Ecosystem, launched in June 2025, which connects defense technology companies with Oracle’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Oracle expanded the initiative with a second cohort in October 2025.