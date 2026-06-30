Air to Continue Supporting Army’s NGC2 Initiative

Air will continue supporting the Army’s NGC2 initiative with its AI-native Enterprise Readiness software

The company will demonstrate predictive logistics capabilities during Project Convergence Capstone 6

The platform uses agentic AI to forecast supply needs, automate resupply and enhance real-time readiness decisions

The U.S. Army has extended its partnership with Air , formerly known as Govini , to continue integrating the company’s Enterprise Readiness artificial intelligence-native software into the service’s Next Generation Command and Control initiative, or NGC2.

How Will Air Support NGC2?

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Monday that it will participate in the Army’s Project Convergence Capstone 6, or PCC6, experiment at Fort Irwin, California. A member of the Anduril -led NGC2 team since the program’s inception, Air will support testing of next-generation command-and-control concepts in live, virtual and constructive environments.

According to the company, successful demonstrations during Project Convergence Capstone 6 could help shape future programs of record and support broader deployment of the technology.

The announcement follows the Army’s recent establishment of a common data baseline for NGC2, marking another step toward operational testing at PCC6.

Tara Murphy Dougherty , CEO of Air, said the company is modernizing sustainment for NGC2 by helping ensure supplies and materiel reach warfighters at the edge before they are needed.

What Capabilities Does Enterprise Readiness Provide?

Enterprise Readiness uses agentic AI to convert battlefield activity into continuous demand signals and generate predictive insights into inventory requirements, combat power and force strength. According to Air, the platform enables a shift from reactive sustainment to predictive logistics by forecasting fuel and ammunition requirements, automating resupply and monitoring readiness data in real time.

The Army deployed the technology with the 4th Infantry Division during the Ivy Mass exercise in Colorado in May as part of its NGC2 prototyping effort. Air said the platform also manages personnel and equipment replacement data, casualty reports and medical evacuations while reducing division-level planning cycles from days to minutes.

The deployment builds on earlier PCC5 experiments, where the Army demonstrated NGC2’s ability to integrate software, data infrastructure and mobile command-and-control technologies before advancing the initiative into the prototyping phase.