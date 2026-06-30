Palantir has unveiled an intelligent engine for deploying NVIDIA Nemotron open models in sovereign environments

The offering enables U.S. agencies to customize and control open AI models in classified, sensitive environments

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise modernization

Palantir Technologies has launched an intelligent engine designed to enable U.S. government agencies to use and deploy NVIDIA AI and Nemotron open models in sovereign environments while maintaining control over their data and artificial intelligence models.

As federal agencies continue expanding AI adoption across mission and enterprise operations, government and industry leaders are also examining the infrastructure, cybersecurity and workforce strategies needed to support those efforts. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 and join experts as they explore AI adoption, data, cloud and compute infrastructure, cybersecurity and compliance-driven initiatives, workforce enablement and cross-agency modernization. Reserve your seat now!

What Capabilities Does Palantir’s Intelligent Engine Offer to Agencies?

Palantir said Monday the intelligent engine is designed to help U.S. agencies and critical infrastructure operators build self-improving models tailored to mission requirements by collecting user telemetry and trace data to post-train and align models.

Under a strategic initiative with NVIDIA, the engine combines NVIDIA’s AI platform—including its compute infrastructure, ecosystem and open models—with Palantir’s AIP, Foundry, Ontology and Apollo products to train and deploy open models for U.S. government agencies and commercial organizations.

The offering includes explicit data authorization, architecturally enforced customer-specific isolation, secure perimeter enforcement, right to erasure, data portability and full auditability. It also provides deployment, context and model engineering, along with enterprise deployment using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NVIDIA NIM microservices.

What Is NVIDIA Nemotron?

NVIDIA Nemotron is a family of multimodal, open AI models designed for long-running, self-evolving agents and complex agent workflows.

According to NVIDIA, the models are designed for fast task completion while delivering high reasoning throughput and leading accuracy. The company said Nemotron models feature transparent training data, broad platform support and deployment flexibility from edge environments to the cloud.

What Did Palantir & NVIDIA CEOs Say About the Strategic Initiative?

Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir, said combining Palantir’s infrastructure with NVIDIA’s AI platform and Nemotron models enables U.S. government agencies to use large language models while addressing security concerns related to proprietary insights migrating into the weights of closed models. He added that many of Palantir’s U.S. customers, including organizations supporting critical U.S. infrastructure in the public and private sectors, are already using the models and that the initiative will support broader deployment.

“Palantir’s Nemotron-powered intelligent engine shows how open models can strengthen America’s leadership in AI — giving U.S. government agencies a secure, customizable and fully controlled foundation to build mission-critical AI systems in support of national security,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.