Peraton has been awarded a task order under its existing contract with the U.S. Geological Survey, a science bureau within the Department of the Interior, to support the National Park Service in maintaining the performance, security and reliability of NPS.gov.

The platform serves as the digital hub for over 400 national parks and historic sites, supporting millions of visitors each year, with over 300,000 pages managed by more than 1,000 authors, Peraton said Monday.

What Is the Scope of Peraton’s USGS DOI Task Order?

Peraton will work with CoreOnyx to provide cloud services to optimize NPS.gov operations. The company will leverage its experience across more than 100 federal agencies to sustain the platform’s digital ecosystem while enabling new capabilities and enhanced engagement tools.

The task order aims to strengthen NPS.gov’s security and optimize its performance, while fostering innovations that support trip planning, access to educational resources and enjoyment of the nation’s natural treasures.

What Does Peraton’s Amy Rall Say About the Task Order?

“Peraton is proud to support the National Park Service in ensuring NPS.gov remains easy to use, secure and informative. Through this task order, we help the NPS deliver an efficient, seamless experience allowing millions of people to plan their visits to America’s backyard,” said Amy Rall , president of the citizen security and public services sector at Peraton.

What Earlier DOI Contract did Peraton Secure?