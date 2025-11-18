Carahsoft Technology will deliver Black Kite’s cyber risk management platform to federal, state and local government agencies under a distribution agreement.

Carahsoft said Monday it will make Black Kite’s artificial intelligence-enabled offering available through its reseller partners and acquisition vehicles, including the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts, as well as the E&I Cooperative Services Contract.

How Does Black Kite’s Platform Help Agencies Manage Cyber Risk?

Black Kite’s platform is designed to operationalize cyberthreat data by scanning public digital footprints for security risks. The offering supports safe collaboration across agencies and industry organizations through its asset-discovery engine and uses AI and machine learning to detect anomalies and prioritize remediation of vulnerabilities.

“Black Kite provides Government agencies with key tools designed to minimize cyberattack risk,” said David Chergosky, who oversees the Black Kite team at Carahsoft.

“The company’s platform equips agencies with visibility and cyber intelligence to improve the protection of infrastructure, strengthen compliance efforts and build greater resilience against evolving threats. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Black Kite to empower the Public Sector with advanced cybersecurity solutions,” Chergosky added.