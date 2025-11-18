in Industry News, News

GA-ASI, Lockheed, L3Harris Demonstrate Crewed-Uncrewed Teaming of F-22 Fighter Jet, MQ-20 Drone

MQ-20 Avenger/General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
An MQ-20 in flight. GA-ASI conducted a test flight of its MQ-20 Avenger unmanned aircraft
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin and L3Harris Technologies have completed a joint flight test to demonstrate crewed-uncrewed teaming between an F-22 Raptor and a GA-ASI MQ-20 Avenger unmanned aircraft.

The test, conducted in October, used L3Harris’ BANSHEE advanced tactical datalinks and Pantera software-defined radios integrated through Lockheed Martin’s open radio architectures on the F-22, GA-ASI said Monday.

How Were the Aircraft Linked During the Test?

During the trial, the companies used two L3Harris software‑defined radios: one placed on the MQ-20 and another aboard the F-22. Coupled with a pilot vehicle interface tablet and the F-22’s GRACE module, the radios enabled end-to-end communications and allowed the fighter pilot to command and control the unmanned aircraft.

According to GA-ASI, the event highlighted the capabilities of government-owned, non-proprietary communications tools and to fly, transition and re-fly key hardware in line with Open Mission Systems, or OMS.

OMS is a government-owned specification established to promote open interfaces and data exchange, enabling interoperability across weapon systems, subsystems, payloads, sensors and services.

The flight is part of a series of demonstrations intended to explore methods for integrating manned and unmanned aircraft.

GA-ASI also recently partnered with Saab to equip the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft with airborne early warning and control capabilities.

Written by Elodie Collins

