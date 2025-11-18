Booz Allen to Move Global HQ to Reston, Virginia

Booz Allen Hamilton announced it will relocate its global headquarters from McLean, Virginia, to Reston, Virginia, as part of efforts to improve the company’s employee experience and streamline operating costs.

The company said Monday it will occupy a newly constructed facility in The Row at Reston Station, part of Comstock Companies’ latest development phase. According to Booz Allen, the new headquarters is designed to support its evolving business needs, including flexible spaces that advance the company’s technology capabilities.

The interior build-out in the newly completed building is set to commence in the summer of 2026. Booz Allen expects the new space to open in fall 2027.

How Will Booz Allen’s New Headquarters Support Its Workforce?

“We continue to invest in an innovative, optimized Booz Allen. Our new headquarters will provide our people, partners, and customers with upgraded resources to build the technologies that support national missions while rightsizing our facilities footprint,” said Kristine Martin Anderson, chief operating officer at Booz Allen.

Jen Wagner, chief administrative officer at Booz Allen, said the company’s workforce strategy is aimed at optimizing resources to help its technical team drive innovation.

Asset manager and developer Comstock Companies welcomed the move as a boost for the Northern Virginia economy.

“Booz Allen has been a top employer and business leader in the Washington metro area for decades. The Row at Reston Station reflects the best of Northern Virginia’s economy, tech talent, and modern conveniences, and we are honored to welcome Booz Allen as part of our community,” said Comstock COO Tim Steffan.

Booz Allen said its current office in McLean will be decommissioned in 2028.