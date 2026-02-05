Parsons has deployed its DroneArmor counter-unmanned aircraft system, or C-UAS, to protect personnel, communities and critical infrastructure along the U.S. southern border in support of a federal national security customer.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the system has completed government testing and achieved Technology Readiness Level 9 capability.

What Capabilities Does DroneArmor Provide?

DroneArmor is a military-grade command-and-control system intended to provide autonomous C-UAS protection and real-time situational awareness against unauthorized or malicious UAS activity.

It utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically detect, track, identify and mitigate potential threats to enhance security across complex operating environments while reducing operator cognitive load.

DroneArmor utilizes radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors, multi-band radio frequency, and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast data to deliver persistent long-range surveillance.

Additionally, the C-UAS platform supports multi-modal defeat options, including radio frequency jamming, cyber-based takeover modes and integration with kinetic mitigation tools.

“Parsons is delivering mission‑critical technology that strengthens national security, protects U.S. infrastructure and keeps our communities safe,” Carey Smith, chair, president and CEO of Parsons and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner. “As a leading system integrator for national security missions, Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that can be delivered at the speed of relevance.”

What Is Parsons?

Parsons is a technology-focused government contractor supporting national security, space, critical infrastructure and aviation missions. In December 2025, the company secured a $30 million contract modification to expand its role on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Blackjack program as responsibility transitions to the Space Development Agency. The award builds on an earlier SBIR Phase III contract supporting ground system and mission operations services.

Parsons also received a $593 million option extension in January 2026 under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Technical Support Services Contract 5, extending its work on the national airspace system modernization through 2030.

In support of its growth strategy, Parsons acquired Altamira Technologies, also this January, for approximately $375 million to expand its signals intelligence, cyber, missile warning and space capabilities.