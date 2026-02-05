General Dynamics Information Technology has helped the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, reduce its cloud computing costs by using the federal government’s OneGov purchasing program with Amazon Web Services .

The company said Wednesday that CMS is the first federal agency to achieve documented cost savings through this program.

How Did GDIT Help CMS Cut Cloud Computing Expenses?

GDIT helped CMS lower costs by quickly onboarding the agency to the General Services Administration’s OneGov program with AWS, giving CMS access to lower, government-wide cloud pricing. The company also applied its cloud financial operations services to provide real-time visibility into cloud usage and spending, allowing CMS to optimize resources and reduce waste. Combined with additional discounts and efficiencies during the cloud transition, these efforts generated millions of dollars in savings in less than 60 days while supporting CMS’s ongoing modernization efforts.

What Role Does GDIT Play in CMS’s Cloud Environment?

GDIT is responsible for running CMS’s Hybrid Cloud Products and Tools contract, supporting a large-scale hybrid, multi-cloud environment used across the federal government. The cloud platform enables mission-critical systems that support health coverage for more than 160 million people through Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance marketplace programs, while GDIT’s cloud financial operations capabilities provide real-time insight into cloud consumption and costs.

“This milestone demonstrates how GDIT’s mission expertise and partnerships with commercial technology companies advances innovation at speed and scale for government agencies. Enabling agencies to translate technology efficiencies into mission outcomes are at the core of what we do,” said Kamal Narang , senior vice president for federal health at GDIT.

GDIT’s Prior Work With CMS

GDIT has supported CMS’s cloud modernization efforts through multiple contracts, including a four-year, $241 million task order awarded in November 2020 to implement a multicloud environment and a potential five-year, $1 billion contract in February 2025 to support the deployment of a cloud-based infrastructure for healthcare service delivery.