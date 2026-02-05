BWXT Opens Digital Center in Florida

BWX Technologies has unveiled a digital center in Melbourne, Florida, to support digital transformation initiatives across the company’s defense and nuclear operations.

BWXT said Wednesday the 11,600-square-foot facility marks the company’s entry into Florida’s Space Coast defense, aerospace and technology community and will serve as a hub for digital modernization efforts to improve operations and decision-making across the enterprise.

What Are the Focus Areas of the BWXT Digital Center?

According to BWXT, the digital center will operate around four core focus areas: digital transformation; artificial intelligence and automation; cybersecurity; and smart operations.

The facility, which is designed to support more than 40 employees, will develop AI capabilities to support data-driven decision-making and protect sensitive data and mission-critical systems by enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Rex Geveden, president and CEO of BWXT, said the investment supports the company’s technology and innovation efforts as customer requirements continue to evolve.

“This new Digital Center demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement throughout our operations and, importantly, grants us access to a very large pool of technical talent on Florida’s Space Coast,” Geveden added.

What Does BWXT Do?

BWXT provides nuclear components, fuel and engineering services for U.S. government and commercial clients. The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company employs approximately 10,000 people and operates 17 manufacturing facilities worldwide. It also maintains 14 strategic partnerships in support of U.S. and Canadian government programs.

In January, the company opened a centrifuge manufacturing development facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to reestablish a domestic uranium enrichment capability to support national security requirements.

The company also secured a spot on the Missile Defense Agency’s potential 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract.