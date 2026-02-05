Ursa Major has appointed Jason Meredith as president of solid missile systems and Justin Siebert as chief operating officer.

The appointments align with its efforts to expand production across multiple propulsion programs, the aerospace and defense company said Wednesday.

“We’re entering a phase of our company where execution and scale matter as much as innovation,” said Dan Jablonsky , CEO of Ursa Major and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

“Justin brings the operational rigor and manufacturing leadership we need as we ramp production across multiple programs and deliver systems at the speed and scale national security demands. Jason’s deep experience across solid rocket motor programs will be instrumental as we build on our manufacturing approach and evolve into a major provider of solid missile systems, restoring capacity and resilience to a strained industrial base. Together, their leadership strengthens Ursa Major’s ability to move faster, produce more, and deliver real capability where it matters most,” Jablonsky added.

Who Is Jason Meredith?

Meredith is an aerospace and defense executive with more than 20 years of industry experience. He previously served as senior director, vice president and program manager at Northrop Grumman . The industry veteran held multiple senior leadership roles across engineering, program execution and business operations at Orbital ATK and Pratt & Whitney.

Who Is Justin Siebert?