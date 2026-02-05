Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Majed Saadi on 5 Tech Predictions Shaping AI Adoption in 2026

Majed Saadi, chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, said federal agencies in 2026 are moving beyond artificial intelligence experimentation and focusing on practical, mission-aligned execution.

In a blog post published Tuesday on Hitachi Vantara Federal’s website, Saadi discussed five federal technology predictions for 2026 as agencies work to operationalize AI.

How Will Data, Infrastructure & Governance Shape Federal AI Adoption?

Among the predictions outlined, Saadi, who joined Hitachi Vantara Federal in September as CTO, said agencies that invest in data fundamentals will be better positioned to accelerate AI adoption.

“In 2026, the federal conversation will move decisively toward data discovery, lineage, usability, and controls: understanding what data exists, where it originated, who touched it, how it changed, and whether it can safely power AI without introducing privacy or mission risk. This is the unglamorous work that enables everything else,” he wrote.

He noted that agencies will view AI-ready infrastructure as a new baseline requirement for federal modernization and prioritize the procurement of turnkey, validated platforms that can be deployed quickly while maintaining continuity of mission operations.

“That includes predictable performance, resilient storage and data layers, and a unified foundation that supports secure scaling over time,” he added.

The CTO stated that policy and governance considerations will influence which AI programs move beyond pilot phases and how quickly they scale.

“In 2026, the agencies that win won’t be the ones chasing the loudest AI headlines. They’ll be the ones that invest in data readiness, resilient infrastructure, and disciplined governance – so AI can actually deliver mission outcomes,” he said.

What Other Federal Tech Predictions Does Saadi Identify as AI Adoption Expands?

The Hitachi Vantara Federal executive also highlighted two other federal tech predictions, including increased alignment between operational technology data and IT environments to advance automation and improve resilience and decision advantage.

As AI workloads grow, Saadi noted that energy availability will increasingly influence timelines and architectural decisions.

“In 2026, I expect more data center modernization conversations to include energy planning as a first-class requirement, not an afterthought,” he added.

Saadi also pointed to the role of systems integrators and technology aggregators in helping agencies align trusted platforms with the delivery capacity and technical expertise required to support mission needs.