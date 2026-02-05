Leidos Teams Up With Trustible to Automate AI Governance

Leidos has launched a joint initiative with Trustible to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption by automating AI governance processes while maintaining oversight and accountability.

Trustible said Wednesday that, under the collaboration, it will combine its automated AI governance platform with Leidos’ experience building and deploying agentic capabilities for national security and government missions.

How Will the Partnership Improve AI Governance?

In an initial proof-of-concept engagement, Leidos used Trustible’s platform to shorten the AI intake and approval process, which traditionally takes weeks. The approach preserves accountability and transparency for civilian, homeland, defense, intelligence and international partners.

“By automating core governance processes, we’re able to strengthen safeguards while reducing the barriers that have historically slowed AI adoption in complex, regulated environments,” Geoff Schaefer, vice president of AI strategy and governance at Leidos, stated.

Leidos has also integrated Trustible’s platform into its enterprise governance framework as part of its broader strategy to deliver secure, accountable AI systems at scale.

How Is Leidos Scaling AI Use Across Federal Missions?

The announcement follows Leidos’ recent partnership with OpenAI to deploy agentic and generative AI capabilities in federal environments.

Ted Tanner, chief technology officer at Leidos, said the collaboration enables secure deployment of advanced AI models to improve operational efficiency, accelerate product development and enhance service delivery across defense, national security, health and infrastructure markets.