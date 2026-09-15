Parsons secured Awardable status for its offerings, including counter-UAS, cyber, electronic warfare technologies

Six Parsons offerings are listed on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Three software offerings are listed on the Platform One Solutions Marketplace

Parsons has received nine “Awardable” designations for its defense technology offerings on two Department of War digital marketplaces, the company announced Monday.

What Do the Designations Cover?

The designations span technologies for satellite operations, communications, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, air operations, positioning and navigation, data workloads and electronic warfare. The offerings are part of Parsons’ broader mission-focused product portfolio , which includes capabilities for cyber, space operations and other defense missions.

Among the designated offerings are Ground Operations Command as a Service, which supports satellite operations, and Assured Positioning System, which provides positioning, navigation and timing data when GPS or other global navigation satellite systems are unavailable or unreliable.

Other offerings include DroneArmor for counter-unmanned aircraft command and control, which Parsons previously deployed at the southern border for a federal national security customer, where it was used to detect, track, identify and mitigate drone threats. C2Core Air for air operations planning and monitoring, while SPARTAN Antenna supports satellite communications and mission data collection and has been integrated with Parsons’ OrbitXchange global network.

Parsons also received designations for three software offerings: Modern Extract, Transform, and Load, or METAL, Support Velocity Helpdesk Automation and TReX signal and channel emulation.

Where Are the Offerings Listed?

Six of the nine designated offerings are available through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, including GOCaaS, OrbitXchange, SPARTAN Antenna, DroneArmor, C2Core Air and Assured Positioning System.

The other three are listed in the Platform One Solutions Marketplace, a U.S. Air Force-sponsored environment for discovering and acquiring vetted software capabilities. METAL, Support Velocity and TReX are the Parsons offerings designated there.

Parsons Vice President of Product Strategy and Commercialization Aaron Wajsgras said the designations demonstrate the range of the company’s defense technology portfolio and support DOW requirements for faster acquisition and deployment.