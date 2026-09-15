Exiger Launches AI-Native 1Exiger Supply Chain Platform

Exiger has unveiled 1Exiger.AI following a companywide artificial intelligence transformation

The AI-PDLC framework reduced platform development time from three years to four months

The launch builds on Exiger’s investment from Carlyle, Insight Partners and JMI Equity

Exiger has launched 1Exiger.AI, an artificial intelligence-native upgrade to its 1Exiger platform designed to deliver autonomous agentic capabilities for supply chain, procurement, compliance, readiness and trade management operations.

The company said Thursday the release completes a companywide AI transformation that began earlier this year, building on a $1.2 billion investment led by Carlyle, Insight Partners and JMI Equity in 2023 and three subsequent acquisitions that expanded the company’s proprietary data assets.

What Is 1Exiger.AI?

1Exiger.AI is an AI-native platform Exiger built to run its 1Exiger system, developed under the company’s new AI product development lifecycle, or AI-PDLC.

The upgrade turns 1Exiger from a supply chain risk tool into a centralized system for tracking an organization’s suppliers, parts, regulatory obligations and customer relationships, relying on AI agents that refine their approach based on prior decisions. Exiger said the system draws on roughly 3 trillion data points compiled across its supply chain work.

Exiger said engineers use AI to generate most new code under the AI-PDLC process, feeding directly into the company’s continuous integration/continuous deployment pipeline. The company said this cut an estimated three-year, $180 million upgrade down to four months and $20 million.

What Did Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels Say About the Platform?

Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels said the AI-PDLC allowed the company to integrate advanced agentic AI capabilities within months and establish a framework for releasing new functionality on an ongoing basis.

“1Exiger will be like the smartphone of supply chain, readiness, and trade management, with new versions seamlessly deployed for an ever-improving experience,” said Daniels, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

Daniels also said the platform’s development approach and built-in data assets remove the traditional build-versus-buy decision facing supply chain, acquisition and procurement teams. He added that the AI-PDLC enables a small group of roles the company calls “Experience Builders,” combined with its engineering staff, to accomplish work comparable to what organizations with far larger engineering teams produce.

“We’re operating at the bleeding edge. The customers building alongside us retain their own data while leveraging Exiger’s competitive advantage to create and own their AI future,” said Daniels.

How Does the Launch Align With Exiger’s Broader AI Strategy?

The launch of 1Exiger.AI builds on a string of moves the company has made over the past several months.

In March, Exiger put 1Exiger on AWS Marketplace , giving government and commercial customers direct access to the platform. The following month, Exiger Cyber earned awardable status on the Platform One Marketplace , making the offering available to the Department of War through the P1 Solutions Marketplace.

In April, Exiger named former Zilliant executive Adi Kavaler as chief technology officer , a role the company said would focus on accelerating and scaling its AI platform. In July, Exiger appointed retired Army Gen. Gustave Perna as a strategic adviser to support the delivery of its AI capabilities to defense and government customers.