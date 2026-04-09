Exiger , a supply chain artificial intelligence company, has received an “Awardable” status through the Platform One, or P1, Solutions Marketplace. This designation allows the Department of War and other federal entities to review and procure its Exiger Cyber offering, the company said Wednesday.

Save your spot at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to hear senior officials discuss cybersecurity priorities, threat mitigation strategies and zero trust implementation.

What Does Exiger Cyber Provide?

Exiger Cyber delivers continuous, automated protection for the software supply chain at scale. It uses graph analysis, machine learning and rule-driven risk evaluation to map relationships among vendors, software elements, vulnerabilities and geopolitical factors. All of this is brought together into a unified risk view, accessible through dashboards and application programming interfaces that integrate with development, security and operations, or DevSecOps, workflows.

CEO Brandon Daniels on Exiger Cyber

“AI is drastically accelerating how fast organizations write code and produce software. Obviously that’s a win, but AI is also accelerating the blind use of high-risk software components and creating an urgent need for more transparency,” said Brandon Daniels , CEO of Exiger.

“Exiger Cyber meets this moment with the deep, continuous software analysis and compliance monitoring that traditional approaches can’t provide. Our AI-native technology can modernize DoW’s efforts to secure their mission-critical software supply chains,” the 2026 Wash100 Award winner continued.

What Is Platform One?

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital library of post-competition pitch videos that are readily awardable. It highlights offerings aligned with the government’s most critical needs across hardware, software and services. Exiger contributes to key P1 focus areas, including cybersecurity, DevSecOps engineering, pipeline and platform integration, and identity and supply chain risk management.

Exiger Expands Access to Supply Chain Platform