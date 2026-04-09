Lockheed Martin has received a potential $105 million firm-fixed-price task order from the Space Systems Command to support Global Positioning System, or GPS, IIIF launch and on-orbit testing .

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What Does the GPS IIIF Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Wednesday the award covers services related to the Architecture Evolution Plan operational control system. This includes support for launch, early orbit operations and eventual disposal of GPS IIIF satellites . The effort is part of ongoing work to sustain and manage next-generation positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for military users.

What Are the Details of the Task Order?

Work under the task order, issued as a sole source acquisition, will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a period of performance extending through March 2030. The contract is managed by SSC’s satellite communication and PNT office at Peterson Space Force Base. SSC obligated $13.4 million from fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

Lockheed Martin’s Ongoing GPS IIIF Work

The latest award follows Lockheed Martin’s earlier contracts supporting the GPS IIIF program. The company secured a nine-year, $1.36 billion contract in 2018 to produce the 11th and 12th GPS IIIF satellites. In May 2025, it received a $509.8 million contract modification for GPS IIIF space vehicles 21 and 22, which are expected to be delivered by November 2031.