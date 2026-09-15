Cybersecurity Veteran Erika Dean Joins Tricentis as CISO

Tricentis appointed Erika Dean as its new chief information security officer in August

Tricentis CEO Kevin Thompson said Dean is suitable for the role because of her customer-centric approach and expertise in establishing enterprise-wide security programs

Dean’s role in the company includes supporting the Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform, which was launched in March

Tricentis has named Erika Dean, a veteran cybersecurity leader in the financial services and technology industries, as its new chief information security officer. The company announced Dean’s appointment to the role in August.

“Erika’s expertise in building enterprise security programs and her customer-centric approach make her the ideal leader to drive Tricentis’ continued efforts to deliver innovative software quality solutions that enable customers to move faster without compromising security or governance,” commented Tricentis CEO Kevin Thompson.

What Are Dean’s Responsibilities as Tricentis CISO?

Dean’s role as Tricentis CISO puts her in charge of the company’s global security strategy, which covers enterprise cybersecurity, compliance and product security. The position also tasks her to ensure that customer security requirements are met.

Dean also works to advance governance and cyber resilience across the company and its products; and strengthen the security of the software supply chain

She also supports the Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform, which works to help customers test and release software faster while maintaining oversight as artificial intelligence accelerates application development. The platform is powered by Tricentis AI Workspace, a unified environment that coordinates multiple AI agents to support software testing, performance validation and quality intelligence.

Tricentis launched the platform in March.

What Is Erika Dean’s Professional Background?

Before joining Tricentis, Dean served first as CISO then as chief security officer at financial services company Robinhood. Before that, she worked for two decades at Capital One, joining the company in late 2000 as an information security specialist and leaving in 2021 as vice president and divisional CISO. In that last role, she was responsible for setting the cyber vision, priorities and strategy for several of the company’s businesses.

Commenting on her new role at Tricentis, Dean said, “As AI continues to transform the way software is built, security must extend beyond protecting our own organization to earning our customers’ trust in the software running in their critical environments. Tricentis sits at a critical point in the software development lifecycle, where quality, security and governance all work together.”

“I’m excited to build on the company’s strong security-first culture and partner with our customers to help them navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence,” she added.