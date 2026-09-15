KGS is developing intelligent automation capabilities for CDAO Research and Engineering

The Wingman initiative automates routine, compliance-driven and document-heavy tasks

The effort combines generative AI, large language models, low-code tools and robotic process automation

Koniag Government Services is helping advance the Wingman initiative , work that feeds into the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s push to get AI and automation tools into wider use throughout the Department of War, the company said Friday.

What Is Wingman?

CDAO’s Wingman effort uses AI assistants to streamline routine tasks, reducing administrative work and allowing personnel to focus on mission execution and decision-making. The technology handles repetitive, compliance-driven and document-heavy work in contracting, financial management and logistics. The digital transformation company will combine AI, machine learning, generative AI, large language models, low-code tools and robotic process automation to support large-scale automation.

KGS said the initiative builds on a prior effort to automate Army procurement processes, which produced over $37 million in yearly cost savings and helped shape scalable methods for bringing AI-driven automation into government operations. CDAO has been working to make Wingman available more broadly across the military departments as officials identify additional workflows that can be automated.

“Wingman puts powerful capabilities directly into the hands of users — enabling users to build solutions that reduce friction, accelerate workflows, and deliver meaningful mission outcomes,” said Matt Carle , chief operating officer of defense and intelligence at KGS.

What Is the Role of KGS in the Effort?

Under the Wingman initiative, KGS supports a broader push to bring secure, AI-enabled mission tools to War Department customers more quickly. Central to its role in the effort is building intelligent automation capabilities for CDAO Research and Engineering and other DOW organizations.