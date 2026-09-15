SES Launches Final O3b mPOWER Satellites Into Orbit

SES recently launched the final three satellites of its O3b mPOWER medium Earth orbit constellation from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

O3b mPOWER is a satellite communications system that works to deliver high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for customers in various markets

All 13 O3b mPOWER satellites were manufactured by Boeing

SES has launched the 11th, 12th and 13th satellites of its O3b mPOWER medium Earth orbit constellation. The satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, SES said Sunday.

What Is O3b mPOWER?

O3b mPOWER is SES’ next-generation MEO satellite communications system that works to deliver high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for customers across government, enterprise, telecommunications and mobility markets.

The constellation has been operational since 2024, when it only had six satellites. By July 2025, SES brought that number up to 10. The recent launch completes the constellation’s complement, though the additional three spacecraft are not expected to enter service until the middle of 2027.

Which Company Made the O3b mPOWER Satellites?

Boeing manufactured all 13 of the O3b mPOWER satellites. When the constellation’s final three satellites were delivered to SES in early September, Ryan Reid, president of Boeing Satellite Systems International, commented on the spacecraft that were already in service, saying, “The fully operational O3b mPOWER constellation proves the effectiveness of our software-defined payload technologies, shown by our ability to secure the most demanding missions of our commercial, joint-force and allied military customers.”

Reid also said the collaboration with SES demonstrates Boeing’s innovativeness and commitment to partner priorities.

What Did SES’ Adel Al-Saleh Say About the Launch?

For his part, SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh commented on the launch of the final three O3b mPOWER satellites, describing it as a milestone for his company and saying it ensures the delivery of connectivity services for customers.

“As customer demands continue to evolve, SES is focused on building smarter, more integrated solutions that bring together the strengths of multiple technologies and orbits to deliver seamless connectivity worldwide,” added Al-Saleh, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner.