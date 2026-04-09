Parsons has consolidated its aviation units and capabilities into a single North American aviation organization to strengthen the delivery of technology-enabled platforms across federal and commercial markets.

The company said Wednesday the move aligns with its One Parsons strategy and is intended to improve scalability, accelerate delivery and expand cross-selling opportunities in the global aviation sector.

What Does the Aviation Unification Intend to Achieve?

Parsons said the unified organization is designed to enhance its ability to deliver integrated aviation offerings spanning design, program management, smart infrastructure and construction management services.

The company added that the alignment brings together its federal aviation modernization work and commercial airport capabilities under one structure to support runway and terminal expansion, technology integration and operational resilience initiatives.

“Unifying our aviation capabilities strengthens our ability to deliver best in-class solutions for our global customers while driving growth and collaboration across Parsons,” said Martin Boson, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

“For decades, Parsons’ capabilities have represented the industry’s most comprehensive aviation portfolio, combining decades of federal, commercial, and global experience into a unified capability that spans the full lifecycle of aviation infrastructure. I am also excited about how this change will deliver enhanced employee growth and professional development opportunities for our employees across the enterprise,” added Boson.

How Does Parsons Support Airspace Modernization Efforts?

Parsons supports National Airspace System modernization work and more than 600 Federal Aviation Administration facilities under FAA’s Technical Support Services Contract 5, or TSSC 5.

In January, FAA awarded the company a $593 million contract extension to support NAS modernization efforts through an exercised option under TSSC 5.

Parsons has also partnered with IBM to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system, combining its FAA program delivery and engineering experience with IBM’s systems integration capabilities.