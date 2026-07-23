Northrop Awarded $1.2B Navy Contract for E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft

The Navy will obligate about $583.4 million in fiscal 2026 procurement funds, with work due to wrap in December 2031

The contract, awarded without competition, is a cost, no-fee undefinitized deal

The E-2D is a carrier-based command-and-control aircraft built for battle management and missile defense

The U.S. Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract worth up to $1.19 billion to produce, deliver and support three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Block II aircraft. The Department of War disclosed the cost, no-fee undefinitized award on Wednesday.

The Navy will obligate about $583.4 million in fiscal 2026 aircraft procurement funds, with work scheduled for completion in December 2031. The contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

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Where Will Northrop Grumman Build the E-2D Aircraft?

The bulk of the work will take place in Florida and New York, with smaller shares allocated to locations in Indiana, California, and Illinois, as well as to sites in France and the United Kingdom. About 21 percent of the work will be performed at various locations in the continental United States.

What Is the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye?

The E-2D is a carrier-based airborne command-and-control aircraft designed to expand warfighters’ battlespace awareness by providing battle management, theater air and missile defense, and sensor fusion. The award extends a long-running production line. In July 2024, Northrop received a $1.46 billion modification for nine E-2D aircraft — four for the Navy and five for Japan under the Foreign Military Sales program. The company picked up another Japan-related modification in 2025, worth $140.8 million.