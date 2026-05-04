Nava Labs has released an open-source suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to help caseworkers navigate workflows and connect individuals to public benefits more efficiently.

The Caseworker Empowerment Toolkit includes a set of AI-enabled applications built to support key tasks such as identifying eligible services, answering policy questions, processing documents and completing applications, Nava said Friday.

What Does the Toolkit Do?

The tools are designed to address administrative burdens, including searching policy manuals, re-entering data across systems and verifying application documents, that often limit caseworker capacity.

Key components include:

A referral generator that matches clients with relevant benefits and community resources and produces step-by-step action plans

An assistive chatbot that provides real-time, plain-language responses to policy questions with source citations

A document processing tool, called DocumentAI, that identifies document types, captures required information and flags issues during review

An agentic AI-assisted form-filling capability that pre-populates applications using existing client information for caseworker validation

How Were the Tools Developed?

Nava Labs said the toolkit was developed over more than two years through pilot programs with government agencies and community organizations in states, including California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The tools are built on Nava’s open-source Strata platform, designed to provide a standardized architecture for modernizing public service delivery systems.

Why Open Source?

According to Nava Labs, releasing the toolkit as open source is intended to give government agencies greater control over implementation and reduce reliance on proprietary systems.

“Public benefits are a lifeline for families experiencing economic hardship, yet an estimated $227 billion in benefits go unclaimed annually due to barriers such as lack of information and administrative burdens in the application process,” said Nava Labs Director Genevieve Gaudet.

“Our work seeks to close that gap by responsibly using AI to empower staff who are on the front lines,” she added.

What Do Early Results Show?

Initial pilot results indicate potential gains in efficiency and accuracy. In one evaluation involving 125 caseworkers, the assistive chatbot improved decision accuracy by about 40 percent, with greater gains in complex cases and among less experienced staff.