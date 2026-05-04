pWin.ai , an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge, capture and proposal platform, has acquired the customer base of Vultron.ai , strengthening its position in the government contracting AI market.

What Does the Agreement Include?

McLean, Virginia-based pWin.ai said Wednesday the deal designates it as the exclusive destination for Vultron.ai users, providing them access to Shipley-embedded workflows, enterprise AI capabilities, and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Equivalency security. Vultron.ai customers also gain access to a unified workspace and white-glove onboarding support to assist with the transition.

“This agreement reflects the growing recognition that winning in federal markets demands AI that focuses on quality, ensures compliance, and moves at the speed of the BD cycle,” said Vishwas Lele, CEO of pWin.ai.

Why Did Vultron.ai Choose pWin.ai?

Vultron.ai selected pWin.ai following a rigorous evaluation ot multiple platforms, citing writing performance, integration of the Shipley methodology and a strong enterprise security framework. CEO Mac Liu said the company determined that pWin.ai offered the best environment for its users, aligning with its focus on capture and proposal capabilities while meeting operational demands in federal markets.

“We’re confident that their unmatched combination of speed, Shipley-backed quality, and enterprise-grade security delivers the exact dynamic path forward our customers need to succeed,” said Liu.

pWin.ai Expands Through Strategic Partnership

As pWin.ai expands its footprint in the GovCon AI market, the company is also strengthening its partner ecosystem. In February 2026, TechnoMile agreed to resell pWin.ai’s platform to government contractors, integrating it into its Growth Suite to support end-to-end workflows from opportunity identification through proposal submission.