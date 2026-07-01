Parsons Joins Raft Partner Program

Parsons is the latest company to join Raft’s Partner Program

The partnership is expected to benefit Parsons in fast-tracking the integration and delivery of its mission capabilities to defense customers in the Indo-Pacific region

The Raft Partner Program was co-founded by Lockheed Martin, Red Hat, Rune Technologies and Scale AI

Raft announced Monday that Parsons has joined its Partner Program to accelerate the modernization of mission capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. The strategic partnership will allow Parsons to help deliver artificial intelligence and other technologies to benefit military operators in the region.

“Our customers need capabilities that work on day one and evolve at the pace of the mission,” said Parsons Defense and Intelligence President Mike Kushin. “Together with Raft, we are delivering integrated data and AI solutions that put operators first, accelerating insight, improving mission outcomes, and ensuring the joint force can outpace emerging threats across the Indo-Pacific,” he remarked.

For her part, Raft Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships Meghan Grumbach said, “Our Partner Program is built with intention, and we’re proud to welcome Parsons to a growing ecosystem of strategic partners who share our vision and drive long-term growth.”

What is the Raft Partner Program?

Raft launched its Partner Program this January. The program’s goal is to establish a national security ecosystem that fast-tracks the development and deployment of mission-ready capabilities using the Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System. Partners would receive resources and technical support to create applications suitable for operational deployment on those systems.

Lockheed Martin , Red Hat , Rune Technologies and Scale AI are founding members of the program.

What Are the Benefits of the Program to Partners?

The program includes a Raft Certified status that validates companies’ products as ready for deployment to the Department of War and other intelligence community customers. Raft partners can use its sandbox environment to test product integration before they are delivered to customers. They will also benefit from brand promotion, marketing and participation at Raft’s Tech summit.