UiPath has named Madison Lukowiak senior marketing manager for its public sector business

Lukowiak will lead marketing efforts supporting federal, state and local government customers

The executive joins UiPath from MongoDB and previously held roles at Rancher Government Solutions and Scoop News Group

UiPath has appointed Madison Lukowiak as senior marketing manager for its public sector business . Lukowiak announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

Who Is Madison Lukowiak?

Lukowiak is a marketing professional with experience in government and technology communities. Prior to joining UiPath, she served as public sector marketing manager at MongoDB and event marketing manager for Rancher Government Solutions . She also held community engagement roles at Scoop News Group and outreach positions at No Labels.

What Are Lukowiak’s Responsibilities?

In her new role, Lukowiak will support UiPath’s federal, state and local government business by leading marketing programs that promote the company’s agentic automation, artificial intelligence and enterprise automation offerings. She will work with customers, partners and the public sector sales organization, including Vice President of Public Sector Sales Joe Perrino, to help government agencies modernize operations and advance mission objectives.

Lukowiak joins UiPath as the company continues to expand its public sector agentic AI offerings. In recent months, UiPath has introduced new Automation Suite capabilities that enable government agencies to deploy agentic AI in cloud-hosted or self-hosted environments while meeting security, data sovereignty and compliance requirements. The company has also highlighted agentic orchestration and its AI Trust Layer as key technologies that help agencies automate complex workflows while maintaining transparency, governance and human oversight.