Metalwork is underway on the Lancet’s nose, tail and midsection

DIU wants an XL undersea vehicle that can haul payloads 1,400 nautical miles and operate autonomously below 200 meters

Metron is serving as the prime contractor and is supplying its autonomy software

Metron has started fabricating Lancet, the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicle it is developing under the Defense Innovation Unit’s Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform, or CAMP, program. The Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that metalwork is underway on the vehicle’s nose, tail and midsection.

Van Gurley, president and CEO of Metron, said the design phase is complete and the team is on track to demonstrate the integrated system in 2027. Payload module fabrication and integration are planned through the fall, with sea trials set for early 2027 ahead of the CAMP demonstration in March of that year.

What Capabilities Does DIU Want From the CAMP Vehicle?

DIU launched CAMP to field undersea autonomy capable of carrying substantial payloads deep into contested waters. Program specifications set a 1,400-nautical-mile transit range and call for autonomous operation below 200 meters, as well as open interfaces compatible with government and third-party control software. Metron received the prototype other transaction agreement for the effort in December.

Which Companies Make Up the Lancet Industry Team?

Metron serves as the prime contractor and supplies its ANCC autonomy software, which the company describes as mission-proven. The vehicle builds on Cellula Robotics‘ hydrogen fuel cell-powered Guardian UUV for long endurance, while Integer Technologies provides vehicle health monitoring and General Dynamics Applied Physical Sciences handles payload delivery. The design pairs modular payload capacity with open interfaces built to integrate with Navy systems.