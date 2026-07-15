Northrop Grumman held a groundbreaking event for its upcoming Legacy Building, which will be constructed at the company’s Roy Innovation Center in Utah

The Roy Innovation Center supports the Air Force’s Sentinel ICBM program, and the new building is expected to contribute to the effort

The construction of Legacy Building will begin this summer and is expected to finish by 2028

Northrop Grumman recently held a groundbreaking event for a new structure called Legacy Building at its Roy Innovation Center, or RIC, in Utah. The construction of Legacy Building is set to begin this summer and is expected to be completed by 2028.

How Does Legacy Building Help the Air Force Sentinel Program?

RIC is focused on various aerospace and defense missions, including the U.S. Air Force’s Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile program. Legacy Building expands Northrop’s contributions to Sentinel, which the company seeks to bring to initial capability by early 2030.

Commenting on the construction effort, Ben Davies, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, said, “Utah’s world-class talent pool, strategic location to Hill Air Force Base and supportive community make it the ideal home for this expansion of Sentinel and other critical missions we support from this site.”

Northrop’s investments in infrastructure and R&D over the past five years have amounted to $13.5 billion. This amount includes $2 billion for solid rocket motor capacity and capabilities, benefitting the Sentinel program.

What Are Northrop Grumman’s Other Facility Expansion Projects in the Past Year?

The company has been bolstering its missile defense, rocket and national security facilities in the past year. In April 2025, it opened the Enhanced Production and Integration Center in Madison, Alabama, to facilitate innovation within its air and missile defense business. Two months later, it released details regarding its new Propulsion Innovation Center in Elkton, Maryland, which is intended for expanded solid rocket motor production.