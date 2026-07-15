Raft Secures Space Force Prototype Battle Management OTA

Raft has secured a Space Force OTA for Kronos

Raft to deploy Data Platform and AI Mission System

The 2026 Air and Space Summit will explore AI, Golden Dome and more

Raft has received a prototype other transaction agreement from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to deliver a prototype of the Dynamic Planning and Battle Management System in support of the Kronos modernization effort.

As government and industry leaders look to sharpen decision-making across the space domain, they will have a dedicated venue to explore what comes next. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will spotlight discussions on AI, commercial space relay, interoperable optical networks, Golden Dome and more. Save your seat now at this premier gathering of air and space leaders.

The company said Tuesday it will develop a unified environment designed to help operators plan, coordinate, assess and execute operations in dynamic and contested environments.

What Is the Kronos Program?

Kronos is a Space Force program that seeks to modernize battle management, operational command and control and space intelligence through an integrated family of systems. It is implemented under the Department of War’s Software Acquisition Pathway to accelerate the delivery of operationally relevant software to the joint force.

The modernization program falls under SSC’s System Delta 85 and the battle management, command, control, communications and space intelligence portfolio acquisition executive.

What Will Raft Do Under the Prototype OTA Award?

Under the prototype OTA, Raft will deliver a battle management capability to help operators turn complex operational data into actionable decisions for the joint force.

The company will use its Raft Data Platform as the operational data layer. The company’s Raft AI Mission System will then run on top of that layer using multiagent AI to support planning, course of action development, tracking of ongoing operations, identification of deviations and replanning efforts.

According to Raft, the resulting capability will cover the full range of battle management functions that the Kronos program requires.

What Did Raft Officials Say About the Award?

“Space Force Guardians are making increasingly complex decisions in rapidly evolving environments,” said Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft.

“By combining a resilient data layer with AI-driven battle management workflows, we’re delivering the speed, adaptability, and precision required for the next generation of space command and control. We’re honored to support the Space Force’s vision for Kronos and the future of space battle management,” added Mishra, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Trey Coleman, chief product officer of Raft, said modern warfare requires forces to understand, plan and respond faster than in the past and noted the company is honored to support the Space Force’s vision for the future of battle management.