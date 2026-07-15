Zignal Labs and Reality Defender aim to help security teams enhance their threat detection capabilities

The partnership combines threat intelligence with AI-generated media detection

Carahsoft is a partner to Zignal Labs and Reality Defender, making their offerings available to the public sector

Zignal Labs and Reality Defender have partnered to integrate protective intelligence capabilities with synthetic media detection , providing security organizations in government, higher education, critical infrastructure, major events and the private sector with a unified threat-monitoring capability. The companies are partners with Carahsoft Technology , which works to make their offerings available to the public sector via its reseller partners and government acquisition contracts, Carahsoft said Monday.

What Capabilities Will the Partnership Deliver?

The combined offering brings together Zignal Labs’ platform for converting publicly available information into structured intelligence with Reality Defender’s technology for detecting artificial intelligence-generated audio, video and images. Carahsoft said the partnership will work to provide organizations with advanced protective intelligence tools designed to detect emerging threats, verify the authenticity of information and enable quicker operational decisions.

The announcement builds on Carahsoft’s existing relationship with Zignal Labs, which began in 2025 to distribute the company’s open-source intelligence platform to public sector customers through its reseller network and government contract vehicles.

Where Will the Partnership Initially Focus?

The companies will initially target the higher education and major events sectors, where organizations face growing security risks such as coordinated online campaigns, doxxing, synthetic media and incidents that can quickly escalate from online activity to physical security concerns.

Tim Boltz , program executive for education technology at Carahsoft, said the partnership will give campus security and public safety teams tools to identify emerging threats and support informed decision-making.

“Higher education institutions are facing an increasingly complex security landscape, requiring solutions that provide timely, actionable intelligence and enhanced situational awareness,” said Boltz.