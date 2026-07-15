Steve Hamric Joins OMNI as CFO to Support Growth Strategy

OMNI has named government contracting veteran Steve Hamric as chief financial officer

The finance executive will lead the OMNI’s financial strategy during its continued expansion and technology investments

Hamric brings more than 30 years of finance leadership across defense, aerospace, IT and enterprise software

OMNI has appointed Steve Hamric as chief financial officer , adding the veteran government contracting executive to its leadership team as the company expands its mission software portfolio and advances its digital transformation initiatives.

What Will Steve Hamric Do at OMNI?

The company said Tuesday Hamric will oversee its financial operations as it expands following the acquisition of artificial intelligence company Nara Logics and the launch of Synaptic Intelligence, an explainable artificial intelligence platform designed for high-consequence decision-making environments. His responsibilities include leading financial strategy, maintaining compliance with federal requirements, and supporting OMNI’s delivery of mission-focused capabilities to government customers.

Who Is Steve Hamric?

Hamric is a finance executive with more than three decades of leadership experience in the defense, aerospace, IT and enterprise software industry. A seasoned CFO, he has led financial strategy, contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions and operational performance at multiple federal contractors, with a track record of enhancing financial performance and driving business growth.

What Experience Does Steve Hamric Bring?

Before joining OMNI, Hamric served as finance chief at Astrion from March 2025 to April 2026. He also held CFO roles at Cognosante , 1901 Group and TeraThink. He spent more than seven years as senior vice president and CFO at iGov and previously served as interim VP and CFO for multiple companies. Earlier in his career, Hamric was CFO at Athena Technologies, director of finance at Entevo and assistant controller at Airborne Forwarding.

Parag Thakker , CEO of OMNI, said Hamric’s experience scaling defense and technology companies aligns with the company’s strategy to deliver field-ready capabilities for mission customers.

Hamric joins a growing leadership team at OMNI, following the appointments of Eric Grein as VP of corporate development and strategy in April and Tim Coffin as VP of strategic growth for space in February.