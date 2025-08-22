MANTECH and Oracle have agreed to combine their data security, artificial intelligence and cloud expertise to offer public sector customers additional advanced, secure and cost-efficient data and AI offerings.

Federal IT Modernization

In a MANTECH press release published Thursday, Pat Mungovan, senior vice president of Oracle Government for defense and intelligence and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, noted that the partnership will support the modernization initiatives of federal agencies by providing cloud and AI tools designed to improve IT capabilities, enhance data security and accelerate the adoption of AI for improved mission outcomes.

According to Brandy Durham, vice president of MANTECH’s data and AI practice, the collaboration’s primary focus is helping agencies maximize their data’s potential through advanced AI capabilities, secure migrations and optimized cloud economics.

Initiatives under the partnership include applying AI to extract critical insights, providing expert support for streamlined and secure migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, streamlining data pipeline processes and infrastructure to improve accessibility and usability, and implementing robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive government data.