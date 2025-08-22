Emergent Adds Salesforce Offerings to GSA Contract

IT capabilities provider Emergent has added Salesforce products and services to its active General Services Administration, or GSA, Contract , effective Aug. 7.

Providing AI-Powered Capabilities to Federal Agencies

The company said Thursday the expansion enables federal agencies to access Salesforce technologies, including Agentforce, an artificial intelligence-powered platform for smarter services and streamlined workflows.

The recent development follows Salesforce’s February 2025 announcement of its partnership with Emergent, ensuring agencies leverage the right FedRAMP-authorized tools or platforms to drive their modernization efforts and enhance operations and transparency.

Remarks From Emergent Executive