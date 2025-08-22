Emergent Adds Salesforce Offerings to GSA Contract

IT capabilities provider Emergent has added Salesforce products and services to its active General Services Administration, or GSA, Contract, effective Aug. 7.
Providing AI-Powered Capabilities to Federal Agencies
The company said Thursday the expansion enables federal agencies to access Salesforce technologies, including Agentforce, an artificial intelligence-powered platform for smarter services and streamlined workflows.
The recent development follows Salesforce’s February 2025 announcement of its partnership with Emergent, ensuring agencies leverage the right FedRAMP-authorized tools or platforms to drive their modernization efforts and enhance operations and transparency.
Remarks From Emergent Executive
“Emergent is not just a resale partner for Salesforce — our goal is to be a true strategic partner for public sector customers, helping them harness Salesforce’s capabilities to connect data, streamline processes and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve,” said Jay Smith, senior vice president of Salesforce sales at Emergent. “By making Salesforce Public Sector Solutions available for procurement through our GSA Schedule, we eliminate purchasing barriers before they become problems, allowing agencies to focus on mission success rather than procurement hurdles.”