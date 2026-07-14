in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Kratos Secures $100M Space Domain Awareness Contract

Photo: Kratos Defense & Security
Kratos logo. Kratos Defense & Security has received a contract to develop a space domain awareness system.
Kratos
  • Kratos has entered into a contract with a government client to build a space domain awareness system
  • The company will manufacture the modular system at its production and integration facilities
  • Kratos CEO Eric Demarco said Kratos is positioned to deliver rapidly producible space systems at the right cost

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received an approximately $100 million contract to produce a ground-based space domain awareness system for a government customer, the company announced Monday.

Kratos Secures $100M Space Domain Awareness Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

With the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit just weeks away, join government and industry leaders on July 30 to explore the future of space domain awareness and other advanced space capabilities. Save your seat now!

What Will Kratos Deliver?

The system will be produced and delivered under a sole-source prime contract. Work will be carried out at the company’s production and integration facilities.

Mike Johns, senior vice president at Kratos, commented on the award, saying, “Kratos is proud to have developed, tested and demonstrated this true technology-leading space domain awareness system, which will now be entering production.”

For his part, Kratos President and CEO Eric Demarco said the company believes it has the right products at the right time and cost points, capable of being rapidly mass-produced and fielded. Demarco pointed to a generational rebuild and recapitalization of the U.S. defense industrial base, including strategic space systems.

What Else Has Kratos Done for SDA?

The production award builds on Kratos’ broader space domain awareness portfolio. In 2021, the company secured multiple contracts totaling $46 million to support SDA programs. The company said the awards reflected growing demand for technologies that provide a more comprehensive understanding of the space environment. Separately, Kratos received DOW funding to prototype space situational awareness infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force’s Unified Data Library, an effort focused on integrating radio frequency signal, geolocation and satellite communications data to enhance military space awareness.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Photo: CACI
John Mengucci. The CACI President and CEO commented on their DOW contract to deploy SkyValor in the southern border.
DOW Awards CACI Contract to Use SkyValor cUAS at Southern Border
Photo: Jen Sovada/LinkedIn
Jen Sovada. Claroty’s general manager of public sector discussed the role of human oversight and validation in AI adoption.
Claroty’s Jen Sovada Highlights Human Oversight, Validation in Defense AI Adoption