Kratos Secures $100M Space Domain Awareness Contract

Kratos has entered into a contract with a government client to build a space domain awareness system

The company will manufacture the modular system at its production and integration facilities

Kratos CEO Eric Demarco said Kratos is positioned to deliver rapidly producible space systems at the right cost

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received an approximately $100 million contract to produce a ground-based space domain awareness system for a government customer, the company announced Monday.

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What Will Kratos Deliver?

The system will be produced and delivered under a sole-source prime contract. Work will be carried out at the company’s production and integration facilities.

Mike Johns , senior vice president at Kratos, commented on the award, saying, “Kratos is proud to have developed, tested and demonstrated this true technology-leading space domain awareness system, which will now be entering production.”

For his part, Kratos President and CEO Eric Demarco said the company believes it has the right products at the right time and cost points, capable of being rapidly mass-produced and fielded. Demarco pointed to a generational rebuild and recapitalization of the U.S. defense industrial base, including strategic space systems.

What Else Has Kratos Done for SDA?

The production award builds on Kratos’ broader space domain awareness portfolio. In 2021, the company secured multiple contracts totaling $46 million to support SDA programs. The company said the awards reflected growing demand for technologies that provide a more comprehensive understanding of the space environment. Separately, Kratos received DOW funding to prototype space situational awareness infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force’s Unified Data Library, an effort focused on integrating radio frequency signal, geolocation and satellite communications data to enhance military space awareness.