The Department of War has awarded CACI a contract to utilize its drone system SkyValor to defend the U.S. southern border

CACI President and CEO John Mengucci said SkyValor is going into full production following the completion of operational evaluations

The counter-unmanned aircraft system recently completed an inter-agency demonstration proving its surveillance capability in the southern border

CACI announced Monday that it has secured a Department of War contract to deploy its SkyValor counter-unmanned aircraft system at the U.S. southern border.

“Drone threats are evolving quickly, and they are challenging the way we protect our forces, borders, and critical infrastructure,” said John Mengucci, CACI president and CEO and seven-time winner of the Wash100. “SkyValor gives defenders the advantage with earlier warning, faster decisions, and precise defeat of hostile drones with low-to-no collateral impact. With successful operational evaluations complete, we are moving SkyValor into full-rate production to deliver this capability at the speed our customers need.”

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What Is SkyValor?

SkyValor is a counter-unmanned aircraft system that works to deliver long-range threat detection paired with rapid, automated, non-kinetic countermeasures. The counter-drone system integrates radio frequency, radar, and electro-optical/infrared sensors to automatically detect and defeat Group 1–5 drones from over 75 kilometers away.

What Recent Tests Were Conducted to Prove SkyValor’s Capability?

Prior to CACI’s decision to proceed with SkyValor’s full-rate production, the Department of War’s Joint Inter-agency Task Force 401 evaluated the system during a live demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona, where the platform was tested in coordination with Joint Task Force–Southern Border and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During the operational assessment, SkyValor demonstrated its ability to automatically detect, track, identify and counter multiple small drone threats at extended ranges, validating the system’s role in supporting layered border security operations. Officials involved in the exercise said the demonstration incorporated feedback from military personnel and border agents, highlighting the importance of inter-agency collaboration and non-kinetic counter-drone technologies as the government accelerates the fielding of advanced capabilities to protect the southern border.