KBR, Axiom Space Test Next-Generation Spacesuit

KBR and Axiom Space have completed three initial crewed underwater evaluations of Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuit at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory.

Preparation for Future NASA Lunar Missions

The tests involved an astronaut wearing the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit in the 6.2-million-gallon NBL pool, an environment designed to simulate microgravity, KBR said Tuesday. AxEMU’s integrity was assessed under conditions similar to what astronauts will encounter in space. The suit remained fully sealed and airtight throughout, clearing the way for more advanced evaluations. KBR supports the assessment under the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract.

“These successful tests demonstrate KBR’s leadership in supporting human spaceflight and next generation EVA systems,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s president for defense, intel and space. “Working in close partnership with NASA and Axiom Space, our team delivered mission critical support that showcases our technical depth, operational excellence and ability to advance innovative space solutions. As commercial space activity accelerates, KBR remains at the forefront, delivering capabilities that drive performance, safety and long-term growth.”

AxEMU, being developed for use on NASA’s Artemis III mission, is intended to provide greater versatility, protection and mobility for missions to the moon’s south pole and beyond.

Russell Ralston, executive vice president of Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space, said KBR’s decades of expertise in spacesuit innovation supports the AxEMU’s development to ensure astronauts can live and work in the harsh lunar environment.