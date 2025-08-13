Auria has developed Cyntros, an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered network detection and response platform against cybersecurity threats.

According to the company, independent testing by Miercom has confirmed that Cyntros is 97 percent effective against known exploited vulnerabilities identified by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“We are excited to add Cyntros to our suite of cybersecurity products to help security teams who are overwhelmed with toolsets and yet still have blind spots,” said Auria CEO Damian DiPippa. “Cyntros brings intelligence to the edge of the network to uncover zero-day attacks in real time by identifying network anomalies.”

Cyntros Key Features

Cyntros is equipped with AI, unsupervised ML, and patented algorithms and approaches to detect and respond to unusual behavior in real time. Unlike similar cybersecurity products in the market, Auria’s new offering does not utilize a user-facing dashboard that constantly needs to be updated and configured.

The platform supports cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments.

Miercom Testing Results

Miercom, a cybersecurity validation laboratory, found during its testing that Cyntros is capable of detecting 95 percent of malicious activities that other similar platforms miss. The firm also reported that Cyntros flagged unusual network behaviors without false positives.

“Cyntros’ patented unsupervised machine learning capabilities allowed it to identify unknown threats and adapt to behavioral shifts in real time,” shared Rob Smithers, CEO of Miercom.

“Cyntros is a very effective NDR to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing number of zero-day attacks,” he added.