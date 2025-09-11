Granicus has named Karthik Anbalagan as its general manager of emerging technologies, a newly created role designed to advance the company’s innovation agenda focused on generative and agentic artificial intelligence and analytics.

Anbalagan will oversee the development of scalable AI agent solutions tailored for the public sector and lead strategy implementation for the emerging product portfolio, Granicus said Wednesday. His responsibilities include driving the adoption of the company’s recently launched AI-powered platforms, Government Experience Insights and Government Experience Agent, supporting government customers developing AI strategies for managing constituent support and services automation.

Granicus CEO Mark Hynes said Anbalagan’s appointment strengthens the company’s ability to help governments adapt to a rapidly evolving technology environment.

“His deep expertise in AI and proven ability to develop innovative-driven businesses shaped by customer partnerships will accelerate our efforts to support public sector leaders as they look to leverage emerging tech to substantially improve their ability to measure and deliver meaningful outcomes to the communities they serve,” Hynes said.

Karthik Anbalagan’s Background in Technology & Customer Experience

Anbalagan brings more than two decades of leadership in product, technology and customer experience. He most recently founded Ascension Advisors, where he provided strategic advisory services on AI strategy, product development and operational transformation. Before that, he served as vice president and general manager at Chewy, where he led initiatives in customer experience, loyalty, monetization and personalization.

He also held senior roles at Amazon during an 11-year tenure, managing global innovation programs in areas such as digital content, physical retail and fashion technology. He led Amazon Fashion’s AI-driven 3D body modeling, augmented reality virtual try-on and made-to-measure manufacturing. Earlier in his career, Anbalagan served as president at software and analytics firm Automated Vision and as a program manager at Microsoft.

In joining Granicus, Anbalagan highlighted the public sector’s growing demand for practical AI solutions. “Governments around the world are demonstrating a strong interest in embracing AI in ways that truly improve efficiency and deliver better services at scale,” he said. “Granicus has the platform, the vision, and the customer trust to lead this transformation – and I’m excited to help make it happen.”

Anbalagan holds a bachelor’s degree in computational biology, computer science and mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania.