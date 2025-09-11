BTI360 Announces Founding Advisory Board Members

Software development company BTI360 has named David Shedd, Jennifer Ewbank, Gary Struzik and Amr ElSawy to its newly formed advisory board that will support the leadership team and help the company expand its impact across the national security sector.

BTI360 CEO MJ Wivell welcomed the addition of the four executives to the advisory board.

“They’ve each shaped major organizations through vision, integrity, and innovation. Their insight and perspective will help us scale our impact while staying true to who we are—an engineering-first company committed to doing the right thing, the right way,” Wivell said in a statement published Wednesday.

Inaugural Members of BTI360’s Advisory Board

Shedd, former acting director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, will chair BTI360’s advisory board.

In a LinkedIn post published in early August, Ewbank, the CIA’s former deputy director for digital innovation and a two-time Wash100 awardee, announced her appointment to the company’s advisory board.

Struzik, former chief financial officer of public research institution ANSER; and ElSawy, current chairman of Draper’s board of directors, former CEO of Noblis and a two-time Wash100 awardee; will also serve on BTI360’s board of advisers.

What Does BTI360 Do?

Founded in 2004, BTI360 develops custom software that helps government clients address complex data challenges. The company’s products include data discovery tools and generative artificial intelligence applications for national security.