Boeing Opens Engineering Facility in Daytona Beach

Boeing has announced the opening of the Boeing Engineering Center in the Cici & Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology at Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park.

New Facility to Advance Defense, Space Technology

The global aerospace company said Wednesday the now operational 65,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to supporting Boeing Defense, Space & Security Air Dominance programs and other advanced technology initiatives. The new center will drive advancements in engineering design, research, development and prototyping to support the programs.

Boeing Boosts Community Support

The facility is also expected to generate 400 jobs in Daytona Beach and Volusia County. In addition to creating jobs, Boeing is reaffirming its commitment to the community by investing $100,000 to launch a new STEM program for the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia and Flagler counties. The company will also partner with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to distribute food to students in need.

Remarks From Boeing Executive