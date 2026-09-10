GDIT Debuts Everest Zero Trust Offerings for Government IT

GDIT’s Everest portfolio includes Clarity, Flex and Unified offerings for different zero trust needs

The portfolio has been deployed in more than 40 mission environments

Everest is used at 187 installations worldwide supporting more than one million Department of the Air Force users

General Dynamics Information Technology has launched its Everest Zero Trust portfolio to help the Department of War and government agencies implement zero trust capabilities while retaining existing IT infrastructure.

The General Dynamics business unit said Wednesday the portfolio is designed for agencies that have already invested in zero trust measures but face industry offerings that require replacing existing technology.

What Does GDIT’s Everest Portfolio Include?

The portfolio, aligns with the GDIT’s Vision, Innovation and Acceleration strategy, has three offerings: Clarity, Flex and Unified. Clarity focuses on an agency’s IT environment and provides an implementation plan for zero trust adoption. Flex gives government agencies a modular option that works with infrastructure already in place and follows an agency’s zero trust roadmap. Unified is intended for new IT systems and warfighting environments that lack zero trust capabilities.

According to GDIT, the Everest portfolio became the first program to pass a government “red team” cyber assessment on an updated IT system, a test meant to show the system can hold up against advanced cyberattacks.

Where Has GDIT Deployed the Technology?

The Everest Zero Trust offerings have been deployed in over 40 mission environments. The portfolio is currently used in 187 installations worldwide, providing support to more than one million Department of the Air Force users. GDIT previously received a $120 million Air Force task order to deliver its Everest Zero Trust Digital Accelerator under the service’s Next Generation Gateway program. The company also provides cybersecurity services to the Army National Guard.

The portfolio is designed to verify users and devices before they receive access to sensitive data, assets and services.

GDIT Senior Vice President for Defense Brian Sheridan said the offerings are designed for government customers that need zero trust capabilities tailored to their mission environments.