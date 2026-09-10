The CDR API is available as a CDRaaS offering through GSA’s Application eXtension API framework

Distribution partner immixGroup is supporting federal procurement through its EC America GSA Schedule Contract

The initiative gives agencies a streamlined path to integrate content security into their portals and web applications

Everfox has announced that its Content Disarm and Reconstruction API is now accessible to federal agency developers through the General Services Administration’s OneGov Initiative, offered as an Application eXtension API CDR-as-a-Service. The listing opens a direct procurement channel for agencies looking to embed file security into their existing workflows and applications.

What Does Everfox’s CDR API Offer Federal Agencies?

The CDR API enables agencies to integrate content security directly into portals, workflows and web applications, ensuring files and data passing through those environments are free of threats — including zero-day malware, steganography and known and unknown attack vectors — before reaching end users.

“Everfox is pleased to join the GSA’s OneGov Initiative to make our CDR API solution easily available to agencies so they can remove zero-day malware, steganography, and known and unknown threats from files, and operate with confidence,” said Matt Peeples, vice president of capture management at Everfox.

Everfox is delivering the CDR API alongside distribution partner immixGroup through immixGroup’s EC America GSA Schedule Contract under the GSA IT Vendor Management Office. The arrangement is designed to simplify purchasing, reduce administrative burden and support mission-critical innovation across participating agencies.

As GSA’s OneGov Initiative expands with vendors like Everfox offering streamlined procurement for cybersecurity tools, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will feature a dedicated panel on leveraging OneGov to accelerate agency modernization. Save your seat now!

What Is the GSA OneGov Initiative?

OneGov draws on the collective purchasing power of the entire federal government to secure discounted IT software pricing while maintaining consistent security standards. By joining the initiative, Everfox makes its CDR API available through a pre-established federal procurement vehicle, reducing the steps agencies must take to obtain and deploy the solution.

How Has the OneGov Initiative Benefited Other Federal Agencies?

Everfox’s listing is one of several recent expansions of the OneGov program across the federal market. In February 2026, General Dynamics Information Technology helped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reduce its cloud computing costs by onboarding the agency to OneGov with Amazon Web Services, making CMS the first federal agency to achieve documented cost savings through the program.

GDIT applied its cloud financial operations services to provide CMS with real-time visibility into cloud usage and spending, enabling the agency to optimize resources and reduce waste. Combined with additional discounts secured during the cloud transition, the effort generated millions of dollars in savings in under 60 days.