Barbara Supplee will oversee a government services business generating more than $2 billion in annual revenue

She will lead a workforce of about 10,000 personnel and manage more than 700 active contracts

Supplee brings more than 30 years of government contracting experience to Serco North America

Barbara Supplee has been selected to succeed three-time Wash100 Award recipient Michael LaRouche as chief executive officer of Serco North America, effective Sept. 28, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced Wednesday.

Supplee, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, will oversee a government services business with an annual revenue exceeding $2 billion. She will also oversee a workforce of about 10,000 personnel, and over 700 active contracts.

Who Is Barbara Supplee?

Supplee brings more than three decades of government contracting experience to her new role. The senior corporate executive spent over three years at SAIC , most recently serving as executive vice president of the Army Navy business group, where she represented the company in recent defense technology efforts. During Exercise Balikatan 2026 , she discussed how SAIC’s Joint Range Extension data link router relayed sensor tracks from Havoc’s uncrewed Rampage vessels. She also served as SAIC’s point of contact in April when the company secured a $75.2 million Navy task order to sustain naval aviation systems and integrate refueling capability into the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft under the General Services Administration’s Personnel and Readiness Infrastructure Support Management contract vehicle.

Before joining SAIC, she briefly served as vice president and general manager for the Navy and Marine Corps at General Dynamics Information Technology . Supplee also held multiple VP roles during her three-year tenure at CACI International .

She spent over 17 years at BAE Systems, where he served in various positions, including senior capture director, executive director, strategy planner and systems engineer. She held consultant roles at Capital One and Booz Allen Hamilton .

Earlier in her career, Supplee served in the Navy as an intelligence specialist.

What Did Serco Leadership Say About the Appointment?

Serco Group CEO Anthony Kirby said Supplee combines operational leadership, customer insight and a track record of growth, having led large and complex businesses supporting critical U.S. defense and national security missions throughout her career.

“We have a clear strategy in place and Barbara’s experience aligns closely with many of the markets, customers, and opportunities that are important to the delivery of that strategy,” Kirby added.