Scott McKimmy Named NAVA Program Delivery EVP

Scott McKimmy has joined NAVA as executive vice president of program delivery

McKimmy is the founder of Incredible Leader, a provider of AI-powered executive advisory products

Nava Chief Delivery Officer Jodi Leo said McKimmy brings to his new role years of experience delivering transparent and predictable systems

Nava has appointed Scott McKimmy as executive vice president of program delivery. Nava said Tuesday that the position calls on McKimmy to establish standards governing program performance across its federal health, federal civilian and state government portfolios. The company said the ultimate aim is to ensure that program delivery is at scale, transparent and predictable.

Who is Scott McKimmy?

McKimmy is a veteran delivery and technology executive with decades of experience driving large-scale transformation across government, healthcare and enterprise IT. In 2012, he founded Incredible Leader, an independent executive advisory practice offering AI-enabled performance products to executives and organizations.

As vice president of healthcare solutions delivery at Gainwell Technologies, McKimmy led state Medicaid modernization efforts, including the District of Columbia’s first modular Medicaid Enterprise System implementation; secured $116M in new government contracts; and drove enterprise-wide delivery and governance improvements.

As agency chief information officer for the State of Colorado, McKimmy managed a $186M IT portfolio, delivered a statewide sales tax automation program that generated $4.9B in new revenue and built an agile delivery organization.

Earlier, McKimmy held senior leadership roles at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP and Electronic Data Systems. His career began at The Timken Company, where he led the electrical systems team for the $500M Faircrest Steel Plant project.

What Did McKimmy Say About His New Role?

Commenting on his appointment, McKimmy said, “I’ve sat on the government side of the table, so I know what it looks like when a vendor delivers and when they do not. Nava has the mission and the people. My role is to build the structure that lets good teams deliver consistently at scale.”

For his part, Nava Chief Delivery Officer Jodi Leo said, “Scott brings a rare vantage point from both sides of government delivery. He knows what it takes for a vendor to earn an agency’s trust and how quickly progress stalls when technology, domain expertise, and decision-making become disconnected.”

“At Nava, he will bring that experience to delivering systems that are predictable and transparent, built with our government partners rather than handed to them,” Leo added.