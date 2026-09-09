The seven-year undefinitized contract is L3Harris’ largest PAC-3 propulsion award to date

The deal covers key MSE interceptor components, including a two-pulse solid rocket motor, Lethality Enhancer and Attitude Control Motors

Two new manufacturing facilities under construction at L3Harris’ Camden, Arkansas, campus are on track to open in 2027

L3Harris Technologies has secured a $4.7 billion, seven-year undefinitized contract from Lockheed Martin to manufacture propulsion systems for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor. The deal is the company’s most significant PAC-3 propulsion award to date and reflects the long-term production framework L3Harris has established with the Department of War.

What Is the Scope of the PAC-3 MSE Contract?

The agreement tasks L3Harris with volume production of three propulsion components central to the MSE interceptor: an advanced two-pulse solid rocket motor, a Lethality Enhancer and Attitude Control Motors. These elements collectively enable the PAC-3 MSE to intercept and neutralize ballistic and cruise missile threats at extended ranges.

What Is the PAC-3 MSE & Why Is It in High Demand?

PAC-3 MSE is a combat-tested air defense interceptor built to counter a broad spectrum of threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles. The system has been used operationally in missions such as Epic Fury, where it protected forces and critical infrastructure.

The L3Harris propulsion award flows directly from Lockheed Martin’s own accelerated production agreement with the U.S. government. In April, Lockheed Martin secured a $4.76 billion undefinitized contract action from the Department of the Army to expand PAC-3 MSE interceptor manufacturing for U.S. and allied forces. The award builds on a seven-year agreement between Lockheed Martin and the Department of War to scale annual production capacity from 600 to as many as 2,000 interceptors.

Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin, said the company’s investments in facilities, workforce and supply chain are aimed at delivering munitions at scale and speed in support of the warfighter and U.S. allies.

What Did L3Harris Leadership Say About the Award?

Ken Bedingfield, president of Missile Solutions at L3Harris, highlighted both the pace of the award and its strategic significance for U.S. defense readiness.

“Receiving this contract at unparalleled speed allows us to continue expanding PAC-3 propulsion production capacity to enable a wartime footing,” Bedingfield said. “Supporting America’s Arsenal of Freedom and ensuring warfighters have the munitions needed to deter and defeat evolving threats will continue to be our priority.”