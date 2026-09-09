Lockheed Martin Alum Danya Trent Named Amentum SVP

Danya Trent will work to lead growth and operations within Amentum’s S&A portfolio as the company’s new mission solutions sustainment and analytics SVP

Trent joins Amentum from Lockheed Martin, where she had spent the last 25 years of her professional career

At Lockheed, she most recently served as VP of air mobility and maritime missions

Amentum has appointed Danya Trent as senior vice president of mission solutions sustainment and analytics. The company said Wednesday on LinkedIn that Trent brings to her new role over 25 years of experience in global operations, complex captures and defense acquisition, which she gained during her time at Lockheed Martin.

Amentum said its global sustainment capability expansion efforts will benefit from Trent’s professional background.

What Will Danya Trent Do as Amentum SVP?

Commenting on her new role at Amentum, Trent said she will “have the privilege of leading operations and growth across the S&A portfolio”. Trent said the new role involves combining various capabilities, including predictive analytics, logistics and maintenance, “to enhance mission readiness for our customers.”

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and look forward to working alongside the Amentum team and our customers as we build on a strong foundation and create new opportunities for growth and impact,” Trent added.

Who Is Danya Trent?

Trent describes herself as having “deep experience in U.S. and allied defense acquisition, global program delivery, complex capture and life-cycle sustainment.”

Before joining Amentum, Trent served as vice president of air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed, leading an international business line worth over $1 billion. In that capacity, she was responsible for growth, execution and customer outcomes for new aircraft, upgrades and sustainment.

Previously, Trent served as vice president for Lockheed’s F-16 programs, leading production, modifications, modernization and sustainment across multiple. She was also named general manager of the company’s facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Her expanded responsibilities saw her establish a new global F-16 production line operating capability and implement repeatable production and quality systems improvements for the facility.

Amentum’s new SVP held various other prior roles at Lockheed, which she joined in 1999. Trent described her time there as “an extraordinary career experience for which I am deeply grateful.”

“I leave Lockheed Martin with tremendous respect for its people and pride in the missions we supported together, and I carry those experiences and relationships with me into what comes next,” Trent added.