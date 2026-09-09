SSA’s ITSSC recompete will cover software engineering and systems integration

The multiple-award contract will support generative AI and other emerging technologies

The contractors will provide cybersecurity support and fraud analytics

The Social Security Administration has released a solicitation to recompete its IT support services contract , or ITSSC, with offers due Sept. 28. The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will provide technical services for SSA’s mission-oriented IT functions and initiatives, according to the notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The recompete follows the request for information published in January, seeking market feedback on capabilities including database and data administration, software engineering and management support and systems administration and security.

SSA’s ITSSC recompete is one example of how federal civilian agencies are directing resources toward AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data capabilities. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will examine these priorities and their impact on government contracting. Register now !

What IT Capabilities Is SSA Seeking?

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the potential contractors will deliver software engineering and systems integration, enterprise infrastructure and architecture support, cybersecurity, fraud prevention and analytics, generative artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. The company will also handle program and contract management functions within the agency’s mainframe, distributed and cloud environments.

The agency’s Office of Acquisition Grants is procuring the contract under Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation Overhaul Parts 12, 15 and 16.

How Will ITSSC Support SSA Modernization?

The recompete is tied to SSA’s Digital First initiative and Digital Modernization Strategy, which call for retiring legacy code, providing 24/7 online services and using AI and robotic process automation for routine claims activities.

The solicitation identifies modernization needs involving cloud adoption, data management, software development and testing, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity monitoring, identity and access management and fraud analytics. It also calls for support involving machine learning, automation, advanced analytics, cloud-native technologies and responsible AI.

What Legacy Systems Will Contractors Support?

SSA continues to operate older mainframe applications that use technologies including COBOL, Assembler Language Code, FORTRAN, VSAM and DB2. The agency is also transitioning some UNIX and Solaris environments to Red Hat Linux while maintaining Windows Server and Microsoft SQL Server environments.

The solicitation says IT support will help SSA maintain mission-critical systems and data while addressing cybersecurity requirements under the Federal Information Security Management Act and related Office of Management and Budget policies.